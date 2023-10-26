(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) China's top diplomat opens talks Thursday in Washington as he readies a potential summit between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, who ahead of talks vowed to defend Asian allies.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi is paying a rare high-level to Washington as the world's two largest economies seek to manage, if not resolve, a host of disputes that repeatedly sent tensions soaring in recent years.

Wang will begin his visit by meeting Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who traveled to Beijing in June and will welcome his counterpart for a closed-door dinner.

On Friday, he will meet at the White House with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. No meeting has been announced with Biden but an encounter is widely expected after Xi received Blinken in Beijing.

Biden has invited Xi to visit San Francisco next month for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in what would be the leaders' first meeting in a year.

US officials have repeatedly spoken of creating "guardrails" to prevent worst-case scenarios and have sought, without success, to restore contact between the two militaries, even as the powers disagree strongly on issues from trade to Taiwan.

"We're going to compete with China (in) every way according to the international rules -- economically, politically, in other ways. But I'm not looking for conflict," Biden said Wednesday as he welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Biden also issued a warning after the Philippines, a treaty-bound ally and former colony of the United States, said Chinese vessels deliberately hit Manila's boats in dispute-rife waters -- an account disputed by Beijing.

"Any attack on Filipino aircraft, vessels or armed forces will invoke our mutual defense treaty with the Philippines," Biden said.