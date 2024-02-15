China's Top Diplomat To Attend Munich Security Conference, Visit Spain, France
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) China's top diplomat Wang Yi will attend the 60th Munich Security Conference where he will deliver a speech at the event on China and elaborate on China's position on major international issues in light of the conference's theme, visit Spain and France, and hold the China-France Strategic Dialogue in France from Feb. 16 to 21.
Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, was invited by Munich Security Conference Chairman Christoph Heusgen, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain José Manuel Albares Bueno, and French President's Diplomatic Adviser Emmanuel Bonne, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thursday in a statement.
Recent Stories
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20
More Stories From World
-
China's export container shipping price index soars in January6 minutes ago
-
Sydney on high alert for measles infection6 minutes ago
-
Indonesia's Prabowo set for sweeping presidential win6 minutes ago
-
Singapore's economy grows 1.1 pct in 20236 minutes ago
-
German investment in China hits record high in 2023: report6 minutes ago
-
Domestic comedy "YOLO" retains top spot on China's box office chart6 minutes ago
-
Centurion Bedingham 'confident' Proteas can level N.Zealand series16 minutes ago
-
World leaders urge Israel to avoid 'catastrophic' Rafah operation26 minutes ago
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands Region --36 minutes ago
-
Palace Museum presents musical for Spring Festival holiday36 minutes ago
-
Celtics crush Nets for sixth win in a row, Curry makes history in loss46 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's Port Hills suffers large wildfire46 minutes ago