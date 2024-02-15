Open Menu

China's Top Diplomat To Attend Munich Security Conference, Visit Spain, France

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) China's top diplomat Wang Yi will attend the 60th Munich Security Conference where he will deliver a speech at the event on China and elaborate on China's position on major international issues in light of the conference's theme, visit Spain and France, and hold the China-France Strategic Dialogue in France from Feb. 16 to 21.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, was invited by Munich Security Conference Chairman Christoph Heusgen, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain José Manuel Albares Bueno, and French President's Diplomatic Adviser Emmanuel Bonne, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thursday in a statement.

