China's Top Diplomat To Visit Germany, France, Spain In Coming Days
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) China's top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Germany for the Munich Security Conference and then travel to Spain and France in the coming days, Beijing's foreign ministry said Thursday.
"From February 16 to 21... Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will attend the 60th Munich Security Conference where he will deliver a speech," a spokesperson said in a statement.
He will then visit Spain and France, where he will "hold the China-France Strategic Dialogue", they added.
The annual security gathering in Munich brings together military elite from around the world and is seen as a barometer of transatlantic relations. It starts on Friday.
Wang will use his speech there to "elaborate on China's propositions on building a community with a shared future for mankind and advocating an equal and orderly multipolar world", the foreign ministry said.
His visit to Spain will be the Chinese foreign minister's first there in six years, Beijing said.
China said the visit will "consolidate mutual trust, enhance friendship, promote cooperation and enrich the China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership".
Beijing also hopes to "deepen strategic communication, consolidate political mutual trust, advance practical cooperation and people-to-people and cultural exchanges" with France, it said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested
03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)
More Stories From World
-
Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard9 minutes ago
-
Bedingham ton sets chase of 267 for New Zealand to win second Test9 minutes ago
-
Ukraine placed under air alert after Russian bomber warning29 minutes ago
-
Japan's humble 'onigiri' rice balls get image upgrade49 minutes ago
-
One dead, children among 21 injured in Super Bowl parade shooting1 hour ago
-
South Africa extend lead past 200 as Bedingham eyes maiden century1 hour ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Immobile hands Lazio Champions League advantage over troubled Bayern1 hour ago
-
Migrants dead in shipwreck off Panama1 hour ago
-
Belgium's under-18s poised for EU vote1 hour ago
-
Australian Open champion Sinner breezes through in Rotterdam2 hours ago
-
Immobile hands Lazio Champions League advantage over troubled Bayern2 hours ago