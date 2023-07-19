Open Menu

China's Top Legislator Meets Algerian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 09:04 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Wednesday met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Beijing.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that the China-Algeria friendship has a long history and solid political foundation.

He said China's NPC is willing to work with the Algerian People's National Assembly and the Council of the Nation to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance exchanges and cooperation at all levels, and provide an improved legal guarantee for practical bilateral cooperation.

Zhao congratulated Algeria on its election as a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council for 2024-2025, and expressed a readiness to work with Algeria to build an open world economy and promote a more just and equitable global governance system.

Noting that Algeria and China have always firmly supported each other, Tebboune said that Algeria admires the great achievements made by the Chinese people through long-term hard work, and is willing to learn from China's experience and deepen cooperation in various fields to bring better benefits to the two peoples.

