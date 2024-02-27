China's Top Legislature Concludes Standing Committee Session
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 08:37 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its eighth session on Tuesday in Beijing.
At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a revised Law on Guarding State Secrets. President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to promulgate the law. The law will take effect on May 1, 2024.
Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.
Lawmakers approved in principle the work report of the NPC Standing Committee. The Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee suggested entrusting Zhao Leji to deliver the report to the upcoming second session of the 14th NPC.
Lawmakers passed a deputy qualification report and other personnel-related bills. They adopted the draft agenda of the NPC session and the draft name list of the session's presidium and secretary-general, and decided to submit the drafts to the preparatory meeting of the NPC session for deliberation. They also adopted the name list of the members invited to sit in on the session as non-voting participants, CGTN reported.
Highlighting the significance of the NPC session in his address at the closing meeting, Zhao called for meticulous preparations to ensure a democratic, united, practical, and progressive session.
Zhao also called for more support and encouragement for NPC deputies to speak the truth and propose practical solutions, thereby truly reflecting the voices and wishes of the people.
He also urged good news publicity and stressed thriftiness in convening the session.
Zhao chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.
Revised Law on Guarding State Secrets The revised Law on Guarding State Secrets has codified effective measures and practical experience gained in work to guard state secrets since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to an official of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.
The official emphasized that the law carries significant and profound implications for the promotion of the high-quality development of work to guard state secrets, and for the safeguarding of national sovereignty, security and development interests.
In its general principles, the law stresses the importance of upholding the CPC's leadership over work to guard state secrets. It also mandates an annual review of state secrets and stipulates that intellectual property rights in the field of confidentiality will be protected.
