China's Top Legislature Finishes Handling 8,314 Suggestions Submitted To Legislative Session

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 12:40 PM

SHIJIAZHUANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) -- All 8,314 suggestions submitted by Chinese lawmakers to this year's annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC) have been handled, and feedback has been sent to NPC deputies, according to a work conference held Wednesday in Zhengding, Hebei Province.

Of the suggestions, 46.

5 percent concerned the acceleration of the establishment of a new development pattern and the promotion of high-quality development, and 15.9 percent concerned the improvement of people's well-being and quality of life, according to an official with the commission on work related to NPC deputies under the NPC Standing Committee.

After thorough research and analysis, the suggestions were handed over to 204 units for further processing, the official said.

