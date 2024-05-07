Open Menu

China's Top Legislature Launches Enforcement Inspection Of Intangible Cultural Heritage Law

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, launched an inspection of the enforcement of the Law on Intangible Cultural Heritage on Tuesday.

The NPC Standing Committee will dispatch task forces to localities or entrust provincial-level legislatures to conduct the inspection work that is scheduled to run through August.

The inspection will focus on five aspects, including the implementation of responsibilities for the protection of intangible cultural heritage, as well as the survey, inheritance, publicity, and proper utilization of intangible cultural heritage.

In late September, the enforcement inspection team will convene a plenary meeting to summarize the inspection work and discuss a draft enforcement inspection report. The report will be deliberated by the NPC Standing Committee in late October.

