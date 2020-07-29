(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will convene its 21st session from Aug. 8 to 11 in Beijing.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee Wednesday, which was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.