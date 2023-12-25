BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its seventh session Monday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.

The session's agenda includes reviewing a draft revision to the Organic Law of the State Council, a draft revision to the Company Law, a draft amendment to the Charity Law, a draft food security law, a draft amendment to the Criminal Law, a draft emergency response management law, and a draft law on rural collective economic organizations.

Lawmakers will also review a draft amendment to the Law on Supervision by the Standing Committees of the People's Congresses at All Levels, a draft revision to the Frontier Health and Quarantine Law, and a draft revision to the Mineral Resources Law, among other bills.