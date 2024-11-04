China's Top Legislature Starts Standing Committee Session
Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, started its 12th session Monday in Beijing.
Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the session's first plenary meeting.
Lawmakers reviewed a draft preschool education law, a draft revision to the Law on Protection of Cultural Relics, a draft revision to the Mineral Resources Law, a draft energy law, and a draft revision to the Anti-Money Laundering Law.
They deliberated a draft amendment to the Law on Supervision by the Standing Committees of the People's Congresses at All Levels, a draft amendment to the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels, a draft revision to the Arbitration Law, a draft revision to the Maritime Law, and a draft revision to the Law on Popularization of Science and Technology.
Lawmakers also reviewed a State Council bill on raising ceilings on local government debt to replace existing hidden debts, several reports on handling proposals submitted by lawmakers, a deputy qualification report, and personnel-related bills, among others.
