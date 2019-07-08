China's top political advisor Wang Yang Monday called for joint efforts from authorities, market players and other stakeholders to improve the business environment

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :China's top political advisor Wang Yang Monday called for joint efforts from authorities, market players and other stakeholders to improve the business environment.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks here while attending a consultative symposium with leaders of other political parties on research findings regarding optimizing the business environment.

Wang said other political parties could leverage their extensive ties with market players to take in the demands of enterprises and the public, and offer more practical and feasible solutions.

Research should focus on the central authority's major decisions and plans, as well as thorny issues in economic and social development, Wang said.

He also urged authorities at all levels to offer support for research by other political parties and ensure timely feedback of findings.