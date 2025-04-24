Open Menu

China's Top Political Advisor Meets Delegation From Japan's Komeito Party

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 12:40 PM

China's top political advisor meets delegation from Japan's Komeito Party

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Wednesday met with a delegation from Japan's Komeito Party, led by its leader Tetsuo Saito, in Beijing.

Wang, who is also chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said China and Japan should jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, adhere to their promises, establish a correct understanding, promote win-win cooperation, and join hands to meet challenges.

The ruling parties of the two countries should actively play a political leading role in building China-Japan relations that meet the requirements of the new era, said Wang, noting that the National Committee of the CPPCC is ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with relevant Japanese institutions.

Saito said the Komeito Party has long adhered to and carried forward the spirit of friendship between Japan and China, and is willing to promote the implementation of the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries through dialogue and exchanges between the ruling parties.

The Komeito Party stands ready to improve the public opinion foundation of bilateral relations, promote exchanges in business, tourism, localities, youth and other fields, and enable the people of both countries to feel the fruits of the improvement and development of Japan-China ties, Saito added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

4 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

13 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

13 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

13 hours ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

14 hours ago
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

14 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

14 hours ago
 Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

14 hours ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

14 hours ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

14 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk ..

Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad

14 hours ago

More Stories From World