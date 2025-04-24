BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Wednesday met with a delegation from Japan's Komeito Party, led by its leader Tetsuo Saito, in Beijing.

Wang, who is also chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said China and Japan should jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, adhere to their promises, establish a correct understanding, promote win-win cooperation, and join hands to meet challenges.

The ruling parties of the two countries should actively play a political leading role in building China-Japan relations that meet the requirements of the new era, said Wang, noting that the National Committee of the CPPCC is ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with relevant Japanese institutions.

Saito said the Komeito Party has long adhered to and carried forward the spirit of friendship between Japan and China, and is willing to promote the implementation of the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries through dialogue and exchanges between the ruling parties.

The Komeito Party stands ready to improve the public opinion foundation of bilateral relations, promote exchanges in business, tourism, localities, youth and other fields, and enable the people of both countries to feel the fruits of the improvement and development of Japan-China ties, Saito added.