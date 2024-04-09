China's Top Political Advisor Meets National Assembly Of Vietnam Chairman
Published April 09, 2024
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Tuesday met with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue in Beijing.
Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), noted that in December last year, the general secretaries of the two parties had jointly announced the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future with strategic significance, establishing a new orientation for the relations between the two parties and two countries in the new era.
Noting that China is willing to work with Vietnam to fully implement the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, Wang said the CPPCC National Committee stands ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to contribute to the development of relations between the two parties and the two countries.
