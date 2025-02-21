Open Menu

China's Top Political Advisor Stresses Strengthening IP Rights Protection

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Friday called for efforts from the country's political advisors to promote the protection of intellectual property (IP) rights.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks while presiding over a biweekly consultation session of the national committee.

Wang stressed that promoting IP rights protection is necessary to realize the goal of building China into a modern socialist country in all respects.

He called on political advisors to make proposals concerning the establishment of an efficient and comprehensive IP rights management mechanism, strengthening law enforcement and judicial measures for IP rights protection, and improving institutions and mechanisms favorable to all-around innovation.

Several political advisors also spoke at the session, highlighting the role of IP rights in promoting innovative development and the importance of enhancing the rule of law in IP rights protection.

