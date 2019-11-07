(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :China's top political advisor Wang Yang will pay official visits to Egypt Oman and Laos , Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced here Thursday.

Invited by Speaker Ali Abdel-Aal of the Egyptian Parliament and Chairman Yahya bin Mahfoudh Al Manthri of State Council of Oman, Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), will pay official visits to Egypt and Oman from Nov.

10 to 16, Geng said.

Invited by member of the Political Bureau of the LPRP Central Committee and President of the Lao Front for National Construction Saysomphone Phomvihane, Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will pay an official visit to Laos from Nov. 16 to 19, Geng added.