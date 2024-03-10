China's Top Political Advisory Body Annual Session Concludes
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, concluded here on Sunday.
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.
Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a speech at the meeting.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
First official image published of UK's Princess Kate after surgery20 minutes ago
-
Inkatha launches South Africa vote campaign in Zulu heartland30 minutes ago
-
Portugal votes with centre-right poised to oust Socialists40 minutes ago
-
English just 'badly pronounced French', Paris academic says1 hour ago
-
China's Bluetooth headphone market grows in 20232 hours ago
-
Turki Al Al-Sheikh: 20 million people visit Riyadh season 20232 hours ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits 128 km E of Neiafu, Tonga --2 hours ago
-
Portugal votes with centre-right poised to oust Socialists2 hours ago
-
Led by Musk, Silicon Valley inches to the right3 hours ago
-
Kyiv says 11 wounded in Russian strike on eastern town3 hours ago
-
Age-Old moon sighting tradition observed in Saudi Arabia as ramadan approaches3 hours ago
-
U.S. agricultural futures rise3 hours ago