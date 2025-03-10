(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, China's top political advisory body, concluded its annual session on Monday, calling on political advisors to contribute to great unity and solidarity and pool strength for advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a speech at the meeting. Over the past year, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core united and led the whole Party and the entire nation to work hard and march forward bravely, successfully achieving the main goals for economic and social development, and making new breakthroughs in Chinese modernization, Wang said in his address.

These achievements received high praise from all CPPCC National Committee members, he added. Calling for further positive contributions to uniting hearts, building consensus, and gathering wisdom and strength for advancing Chinese modernization, Wang urged political advisors to enhance their capabilities for political consultation, democratic oversight, and participation in and deliberation of state affairs.

He emphasized the need to unswervingly uphold the overall leadership of the CPC, saying the leadership of the CPC is the fundamental guarantee that the Chinese people will develop and maintain strong cohesion and self-confidence.

Wang called on CPPCC members to perform their duties and responsibilities with a focus on advancing Chinese modernization, stressing that political advisors should offer workable suggestions to address major issues related to further comprehensively deepening reform, promoting high-quality development, safeguarding and improving people's livelihood, and maintaining social harmony and stability.

As the most inclusive patriotic united front organization, Wang said the CPPCC should carry on its role of strengthening the great unity of the Chinese people of all ethnic groups and the great unity of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation at home and abroad.

Wang also urged the CPPCC to play a better role as a key channel for socialist consultative democracy and a specialized consultative institution.

Noting the CPPCC serves as an institutional consultative platform for promoting democracy, unity and cooperation and for engaging people in the deliberation of state affairs, Wang highlighted the necessity of refining the mechanisms that enable in-depth consultations and interactions, the full expression of opinions, and the formation of broad consensus and strengthening coordination between the various channels of consultation.

APP/asg