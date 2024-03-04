Open Menu

China's Top Political Advisory Body Starts Annual Session

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 08:15 PM

China's top political advisory body starts annual session

China's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, opened its annual session at Great Hall of the People here on Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) China's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, opened its annual session at Great Hall of the People here on Monday.

President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee. Agenda for the session was reviewed and approved at the meeting.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.

On performing duties in 2023 over the past year, the CPPCC has strengthened the overall arrangement of field research, streamlined the number of team members, avoided overlapped research, and reduced the burden on the grassroots, said Wang, in a report on the organization's work to the session.

The CPPCC received 5,621 proposals last year. Of the 4,791 proposals filed, 99.9 percent were handled, according to Wang.

Its members participated in 17 inspection groups of the National Committee of the CPPCC a total of 202 times, and participated in 81 thematic research activities over 600 times.

The CPPCC has revised proposal regulations to improve the quality of proposal submission, review, handling, supervision, and evaluation, Wang said, adding that 1,982 CPPCC members participated in proposal submission in 2023.

The political advisory body has also formulated and improved the system and mechanism for members to connect with the public, with a total of 6,806 activities conducted by members of the CPPCC National Committee to connect with different social groups, according to Wang.

Main tasks in 2024; in the next year, the CPPCC must leverage its role as a specialized consultative body, closely aligning with the major decisions of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the strategic needs of the nation, and addressing significant practical issues in development, providing counsel and suggestions.

The CPPCC should implement its consultation plan for 2024 approved by the CPC Central Committee, strengthen the foundational role of specialized committees and the role of CPPCC members, leverage the advantages of different sectors and conduct thorough investigations and research, Wang said.

It should delve into frontline experiences, understand the desires and demands of the people, identify the difficulties and bottlenecks in policy implementation and enhance the foresight and precision of policy recommendations, he added.

Related Topics

China Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

7 minutes ago

NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises

7 minutes ago
 Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

7 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

7 minutes ago
 FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

7 minutes ago
 43 countries demand international probe into Naval ..

43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death

5 minutes ago
RMC inaugurates annual sports gala

RMC inaugurates annual sports gala

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for prop ..

Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for propelling global economic stabili ..

5 minutes ago
 Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned

Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned

5 minutes ago
 Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ra ..

Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ramadan

3 minutes ago
 ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats alloc ..

ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation

3 minutes ago
 DPRC fixes prices of essentials through mutual con ..

DPRC fixes prices of essentials through mutual consultations

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World