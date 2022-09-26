UrduPoint.com

China's Top Political Advisory Body To Meet In Late October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 08:12 PM

China's top political advisory body to meet in late October

The Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, will convene its 24th meeting from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, will convene its 24th meeting from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

The decision was made Monday at the 78th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, which was presided over by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

During the meeting, Wang called for formulating a work plan for studying, publicizing, and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress in advance and also urged efforts to encourage and support CPPCC members to interpret the guiding principles in different sectors.

The meeting heard reports from multiple special committees of the CPPCC National Committee on their work, among other reports.

Noting the progress made by the CPPCC National Committee in its democratic oversight over implementing the 14th Five-Year Plan, Wang called for continuous innovation to improve the effectiveness of oversight. Attendees at the meeting deliberated and voted on personnel matters.

