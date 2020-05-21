UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Top Political Meetings Open With Minute's Silence For Virus Victims

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:23 PM

China's top political meetings open with minute's silence for virus victims

China's annual high-level political meetings opened Thursday with a minute's silence for the victims of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 4,600 lives in the country since emerging late last year

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :China's annual high-level political meetings opened Thursday with a minute's silence for the victims of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 4,600 lives in the country since emerging late last year.

Delayed by two months because of the outbreak, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a largely ceremonial advisory body, began its first session a day before the start of the country's most important legislative congress.

More than two thousand delegates from across the country bowed their heads in silence after singing the national anthem in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

President Xi Jinping and the rest of the 25-member Politburo, the Communist Party's top leadership body, were in the middle of the central stage, the only attendees not wearing face masks.

State television showed hundreds of masked delegates in black business suits walking up the steps of the Great Hall shortly before the session began.

Known as the "Two Sessions", the yearly gathering of the CPPCC and the National People's Congress (NPC) involves thousands of delegates flocking to the capital for intensive meetings to discuss policy.

Originally scheduled for March, this year's meetings will be squeezed into around seven days instead of the usual 10 days, according to state media.

Delegates were required to undergo multiple nucleic acid tests for the virus before taking part in the sessions, and must wear face masks throughout.

The number of journalists allowed into the Great Hall has been massively reduced with many press conferences and delegate interviews moved online as a virus prevention measure.

On Friday the NPC will open in highly choreographed meetings to rubber-stamp bills, budgets and personnel moves.

Ministers will also reveal key economic targets, military budgets and other strategic priorities that shed a light on the thinking of Communist Party leaders, as China emerges from the devastating aftermath of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Business China Beijing March Congress Media TV From Top Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

12 minutes ago

AstraZeneca obtains $1bn from US to help fund coro ..

3 minutes ago

Short course swimming champs pushed back to Decemb ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Awards Top-Class Merit to Fatherland Order t ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korea to introduce disposable cup deposits in 2 ..

3 minutes ago

LG releases new budget smartphone in S. Korea

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.