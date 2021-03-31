UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Top Three Airlines Lose Billions To Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:50 PM

China's top three airlines lose billions to pandemic

China's largest airline on Wednesday reported billions in losses over the last year, as Covid-19 wiped out international travel and virus variants dash hopes of a quick rebound

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :China's largest airline on Wednesday reported billions in losses over the last year, as Covid-19 wiped out international travel and virus variants dash hopes of a quick rebound.

The country's biggest carrier by passenger numbers -- China Southern Airlines -- reported a loss of 10.8 billion Yuan ($1.65 billion) for 2020, despite Chinese domestic travel flickering back to life.

"With the promotion of vaccination, travel restrictions in various countries will be gradually lifted," it said in a report.

But "there remains great uncertainty in the future recovery in aviation demand." Flag carrier Air China booked a full-year loss of 14.

4 billion yuan ($2.2 billion), while China Eastern Airlines posted a loss of 11.8 billion yuan ($1.8 billion).

Global airlines have been hammered by the pandemic, halting most air passenger travel.

Although Chinese airlines' losses have been somewhat mitigated by domestic travel, with the outbreak under control within its borders, uncertainty still unsettles an overall recovery in the sector.

In February, the International Air Transport Association warned global air traffic would recover more slowly than expected this year, as coronavirus variants saw new lockdowns and prolonged entry restrictions.

Related Topics

China Traffic February 2020 Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rajasthan Royals announce Expo 2020 Dubai as Princ ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to import 0.5 million metric tons of sugar fr ..

11 minutes ago

DEWA signs water purchase and shareholder agreemen ..

18 minutes ago

87,686 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

18 minutes ago

Rashid Naseem dedicates his World Guinness Book Re ..

29 minutes ago

DAFZA launches innovative tech start-up program

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.