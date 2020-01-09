- Home
- World
- News
- China's Top Trade Negotiator to Visit US Jan 13-15 to Sign Phase One US-China Trade Deal
China's Top Trade Negotiator To Visit US Jan 13-15 To Sign Phase One US-China Trade Deal
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:14 PM
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing's top trade negotiator, will travel to Washington from January 13-15 to sign Phase One of the US-China trade deal, China's commerce ministry said Thursday
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing's top trade negotiator, will travel to Washington from January 13-15 to sign Phase One of the US-China trade deal, China's commerce ministry said Thursday.
"Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, head of China's trade delegation, will travel to Washington from January 13-15 at the invitation of the US side to sign the first phase of the US-China trade deal," the ministry's spokesman Gao Feng said.