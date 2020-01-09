Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing's top trade negotiator, will travel to Washington from January 13-15 to sign Phase One of the US-China trade deal, China's commerce ministry said Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing's top trade negotiator, will travel to Washington from January 13-15 to sign Phase One of the US-China trade deal, China's commerce ministry said Thursday.

