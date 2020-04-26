BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) China registered 11 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 48 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the same period, while the death toll remains the same as a week ago, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Out of the 11 new cases, five are imported. According to the commission, China now has 82,827 confirmed coronavirus cases. The country's death toll is 4,632 - the same as a week ago.

Over 77,300 COVID-19 patients have been released from hospitals in China.

More than 800 are being treated for COVID-19, over 50 of them are in grave condition.

China registered 30 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 7 of them imported. The total number of imported coronavirus cases in China stands at over 1,634.

On Saturday, China's health authorities said 11 new imported cases of COVID-19 and one new case of internal transmission had been registered, with no new deaths reported.