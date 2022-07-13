(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) China's trade with Russia went up by 27.2 percent, while trade with the United States went up by 12.7 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2022, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.

Russia-China trade in first six months of 2022 amounted to $80.675 billion. China's export to Russia increased by 2.1 percent when compared to the first half of 2021 and amounted to $29.55 billion, while Russia's export to China went up 48.2 percent and amounted to $51.

125 billion.

Last year, trade between Russia and China increased by 35.8 percent, standing at a record $146.887 billion.

Trade between the United States and China in January-June 2022 amounted to $383.9 billion. China's export to the US went up 15.8 percent and amounted to $292.65 billion, while the US export to China went up 3.6 percent and amounted to $91.28 billion, as compared to the same period in 2021.

In 2021, US-China trade went up 28.7 percent, standing at $755.645 billion.