China's Traffic Authorities Issue Safety Reminder For Bad Weather

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) China's Ministry of Public Security on Tuesday issued a reminder to drivers regarding unfavorable weather brought by cold waves in the country's central and eastern areas.

The ministry's traffic administration bureau cautioned people returning from the recently concluded Spring Festival holiday to refrain from driving in adverse weather conditions such as rain, snow, low temperatures, heavy fog, or sandstorms.

The bureau advised drivers to check weather forecasts in advance and reminded people to be cautious on the roads.

China's National Meteorological Center on Monday renewed an orange alert, the second-highest in the country's four-tier weather warning system, for cold waves in various areas, forecasting plunging temperatures.

