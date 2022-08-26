UrduPoint.com

China's Transport Providers Improve Services As Summer Travel Rush Draws To Close

China's transport providers have been improving their services to ensure safe trips for passengers with the summer travel rush drawing to a close next week

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :China's transport providers have been improving their services to ensure safe trips for passengers with the summer travel rush drawing to a close next week.

About 402 million railway passenger trips were made between July 1 and August 25, with average daily trips reaching around 7.31 million, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway).

Some 6.

7 million railway passenger trips were expected to be made on Friday, China Railway added.

To meet growing travel demand, railway providers have increased transport capacity, while airlines have added flights to cities including Beijing and Guangzhou.

This year's summer travel rush will last for 62 days from July 1 to August 31. The travel rush is usually a busy season for China's railway system, as college students return home and transport demand for family visits and travel soars.

