BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) He Xiaopeng, a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC) and chairman of XPeng Motors, highlighted two major transformations facing the automotive industry in the AI era. The first is the rapid acceleration of autonomous and even driverless vehicles, and the second is the increasing integration of automobiles with robotics.

He made these remarks during second round of media interviews at the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) session.

At the same time, driven by policy support and the strengths of China's automotive supply chain, the country's low-altitude economy is advancing at a remarkable pace. He Xiaopeng revealed that last year, XPeng unveiled the world's first mass-produced modular flying car, dubbed the "Land Aircraft Carrier," which is scheduled for mass production in 2026. Looking ahead, XPeng plans to focus on intercity low-altitude flying vehicles.

The low-altitude economy, a sector with trillion-dollar market potential, has become a hot topic at this year's NPC. Many delegates have voiced their perspectives on industry development, CEN reported.

Huang Li, a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC) and president of the Wuhan Institute of Low-Altitude Economy, called for optimizing airworthiness certification procedures for new aviation technologies and products to support high-quality growth in the sector.

He noted that eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) manufacturers currently face significant regulatory hurdles, as existing certification standards are designed for traditional aircraft and fail to accommodate new aviation technologies. Additionally, China's case-by-case certification approach prolongs approval timelines, inflating R&D and testing costs while causing new products to miss critical market windows.

Zhang Chengwei, a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC) and director of China Electronics Technology Group's 38th Research Institute, stressed that airspace security is the foundation of a sustainable low-altitude economy.

He pointed out that ensuring safety in high-density urban areas presents a formidable challenge.

"Target detection in these regions is extremely complex due to dense infrastructure, intricate electromagnetic environments, and multiple sources of interference, such as trees, buildings, and various facilities," Zhang explained. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive low-altitude security framework, including dedicated industry initiatives and pilot projects in cities like Hefei, Hangzhou, and Suzhou. Furthermore, he advocated for the establishment of a testing base to support technological innovation and industry advancement.

Fu De, a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC) and party secretary of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Flight Test Center, proposed leveraging flight testing to modernize the low-altitude economic ecosystem. He called for enhanced airworthiness certification standards and improved airspace management systems. Over the years, the AVIC Flight Test Center has played a pivotal role in China's aviation advancements, including its work on the AG600, the country's large amphibious aircraft for emergency rescue operations. As global competition in aviation technology intensifies, the center has strategically invested in digital and intelligent flight testing, significantly strengthening China's regulatory and operational capabilities.

Zhou Bin, a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC) and chief engineer at the Guangdong province's Greater Bay Area Aerospace Information Research Institute, urged Guangdong province to spearhead cross-industry integration between the low-altitude economy and its competitive sectors, including new energy vehicles, high-end equipment manufacturing, and next-generation electronics.

He stressed the need to enhance supporting industries such as flight control and propulsion systems while exploring the commercialization of unmanned aerial vehicles. By establishing large-scale applications in government services and logistics, Zhou believes China can secure an early-mover advantage in the emerging low-altitude economy.

