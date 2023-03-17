(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) China's calls for a ceasefire and peace talks regarding the Ukraine conflict would put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a disadvantage at the negotiating table if implemented now, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"The reason why the rest of the world is not calling for (an end to fighting) right now, is because it would effectively ratify Russia's geographic gains inside Ukraine, and it would put Mr. Zelenskyy at a distinct disadvantage," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Moscow from March 20-22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders are expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine among other topics of joint interest, the Kremlin said.