China's UN Envoy Pays Farewell Call On Ambassador Munir Akram
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 10:00 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Ambassador Zhang Jun, the permanent representative of China and a top Chinese diplomat, paid a farewell call on Ambassador Munir Akram at the Pakistan Mission in New York.
Ambassador Zhang has been a key player at the UN for the past five years, especially in the deliberations at the Security Council.
A press release of the Pakistani Mission said both ambassadors discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and expressed their satisfaction on the current level of engagement at the UN.
They vowed to keep playing their role in further strengthening the bilateral cooperation.
Ambassador Akram appreciated Ambassador Zhang for his leadership and splendid services in strengthening the relationship between Pakistan and China.
He said he worked very closely with his Chinese counterpart on a range of bilateral and multilateral issues during his term in office.
Ambassador Akram expressed his best wishes and prayers for the future of the outgoing Chinese Ambassador.
On his part, the Chinese envoy thanked Ambassador Akram and the Pakistan Mission.
APP/ift
