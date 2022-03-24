China's UN Envoy Says 'Regrettable' Security Council Failed To Agree On Ukraine Resolution
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 03:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The failure of the UN Security Council to agree on a Russian-drafted resolution regarding the humanitarianism situation in Ukraine is regrettable, Chinese envoy Zhang Jun said during remarks at the General Assembly.
"It is regrettable that the council was unable to reach the broadest of possible agreements in the end," the envoy said on Wednesday.