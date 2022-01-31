UrduPoint.com

China's UN Envoy Says Russian Troops Near Ukraine Border Not A Threat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 09:35 PM

China does not view the presence of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine as a threat to international peace and security, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) China does not view the presence of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine as a threat to international peace and security, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Monday.

"China opposes the Security Council's holding of this open meeting as requested by the United States.

The Permanent Representative of the US to the UN ... claimed that the reason why the US was asking the council to hold this open meeting was that Russia's deployment of troops along the Ukrainian border posed a threat to international peace and security. China can not align itself with this point," Zhang told the UN Security Council meeting,

"The expansion of NATO is a problem difficult to circumvent," Zhang added.

