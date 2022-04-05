All allegations of war crimes and other human rights abuses in Ukraine must be verified and factual before conclusions are drawn and accusations made, China's Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) All allegations of war crimes and other human rights abuses in Ukraine must be verified and factual before conclusions are drawn and accusations made, China's Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said on Tuesday.

"The reports and images of civilian deaths in Bucha are very disturbing, and the relevant circumstances and specific causes of the incident must be verified and established. Any and all accusations should be based on facts before conclusions are drawn. Parties should exercise restraint and avoid unfounded accusations," Zhang said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Images purporting to show the bodies of civilians killed on the streets of the city of Bucha emerged several days after the departure of Russian forces from the area and Ukrainian forces entered.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia during the Security Council meeting disputed allegations from the Ukrainian and Western delegations about Russian forces committing atrocities in Bucha, instead contending that Ukrainian forces and radicals are responsible for abuses of civilians and POWs, as well as violations of humanitarian agreements.

Russia has said it launched the special operation in Ukraine to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops.