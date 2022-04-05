UrduPoint.com

China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties To Check Facts On Bucha, Avoid Unfounded Accusations

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 11:23 PM

China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts on Bucha, Avoid Unfounded Accusations

All allegations of war crimes and other human rights abuses in Ukraine must be verified and factual before conclusions are drawn and accusations made, China's Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) All allegations of war crimes and other human rights abuses in Ukraine must be verified and factual before conclusions are drawn and accusations made, China's Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said on Tuesday.

"The reports and images of civilian deaths in Bucha are very disturbing, and the relevant circumstances and specific causes of the incident must be verified and established. Any and all accusations should be based on facts before conclusions are drawn. Parties should exercise restraint and avoid unfounded accusations," Zhang said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Images purporting to show the bodies of civilians killed on the streets of the city of Bucha emerged several days after the departure of Russian forces from the area and Ukrainian forces entered.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia during the Security Council meeting disputed allegations from the Ukrainian and Western delegations about Russian forces committing atrocities in Bucha, instead contending that Ukrainian forces and radicals are responsible for abuses of civilians and POWs, as well as violations of humanitarian agreements.

Russia has said it launched the special operation in Ukraine to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia China Luhansk Donetsk All From

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Ex ..

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Exchange, Hydra Market - Treasur ..

51 seconds ago
 AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar A ..

AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar Anwar

54 seconds ago
 Rashid eager to learn from Younis

Rashid eager to learn from Younis

3 minutes ago
 Opposition has no guts compete with Imran Khan: AJ ..

Opposition has no guts compete with Imran Khan: AJK PM

3 minutes ago
 China Envoy to UN on AUKUS Hypersonic Plans: State ..

China Envoy to UN on AUKUS Hypersonic Plans: States Must Avoid Another Ukraine-L ..

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.