UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The Chinese permanent mission to the United Nations has taken exception to the recently-published report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) non-governmental organization, critical of Beijing's human rights track record, saying the report is based on false information and prejudice.

On Tuesday, HRW presented in the UN its annual review of human rights across the planet, criticizing the human rights situation in various countries, reserving its harshest evaluations for China.

"The report, politicizing the human rights issue, disregarding the truth and facts and using huge amount of unverified and fake information, makes groundless accusation on human rights situation of various countries, including China. The report is full of prejudice and double standards. China totally opposes and rejects it," the mission said in a statement.

It recounted various ways, in which the Chinese authorities have bettered the life of the country's citizens.

"We have established the world's largest systems of education, social security, health care, and democracy at the Primary level. On our land of 9.6 million square kilometers, there is no war, no displacement, no terror, and nearly 1.4 billion Chinese are living in peace, freedom and happiness. This is the biggest progress in human rights, the best practice of human rights, and great contributions to the world's human rights cause," the mission added.

Over the years, China has been reproached by some members of the international community for its handling of various human rights issues, such as the treatment of the ethnic minorities, particularly the Uighur people in the province of Xinjiang, as well as censorship of information, and the high-tech surveillance of its citizens. Beijing has consistently rebuked such accusations, claiming they are based on falsities and politically motivated.