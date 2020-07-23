Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has provided free accommodation and nucleic acid tests for tourists stranded there since new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the region

Urumqi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has provided free accommodation and nucleic acid tests for tourists stranded there since new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the region.

As of July 20, more than 1,000 hotels across the city had offered free food, accommodation and shuttle services for tourists, who were stranded there as the number of flights and trains to and from Urumqi reduced due to the new infections of novel corona-virus.

The municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters said tourists who have a negative nucleic acid test result are allowed to leave the city.

Li Keru, a tourist from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, did not expect that his trip in Xinjiang which started in mid-June would be halted due to the new infections.

Li turned to the local government for help and was provided with free accommodation in a local hotel.

"I'm very grateful that they provided me a haven. Food and accommodation here are free," Li said. Jiang Haijun, general manager of a local hotel, said travelers could stay in the hotel after completing a nucleic acid test. "We have received 134 guests to date." Xinjiang reported 18 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and 24 new asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the regional health commission said Thursday.

By Wednesday, Xinjiang had 82 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 77 asymptomatic cases, and 3,284 people were still under medical observation.