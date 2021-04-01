UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Vaccination Plan Forecast To Help GDP Grow 9.3 Pct: Media

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:06 PM

China's vaccination plan forecast to help GDP grow 9.3 pct: media

China's vaccination plan against COVID-19 is forecast by Oxford Economics to pave the way for the country's economic growth rate to reach 9.3 percent this year, according to media

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :China's vaccination plan against COVID-19 is forecast by Oxford Economics to pave the way for the country's economic growth rate to reach 9.3 percent this year, according to media.

China aims to vaccinate 40 percent of its 1.

4-billion population against the coronavirus by the end of this June, said Zhong Nanshan, a leading expert in China's respiratory disease research, in a forum in March.

Business confidence and consumer spending will improve should China be able to achieve its targeted rate, which the Oxford-headquartered economics services provider estimates will require inoculating 10 million people a day, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Related Topics

China Oxford March June Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China's Chongqing FTZ sees booming market entity r ..

59 seconds ago

Two dead as fresh wave of violence hits crucial In ..

1 minute ago

Four suspects arrested for alleged kidnapping eunu ..

8 minutes ago

Commissioner for best arrangements in Ramazan Baza ..

8 minutes ago

3,000-year-old large-scale ruins discovered in Chi ..

4 minutes ago

Parents advised not to be complacent in face of no ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.