(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :China's vaccination plan against COVID-19 is forecast by Oxford Economics to pave the way for the country's economic growth rate to reach 9.3 percent this year, according to media.

China aims to vaccinate 40 percent of its 1.

4-billion population against the coronavirus by the end of this June, said Zhong Nanshan, a leading expert in China's respiratory disease research, in a forum in March.

Business confidence and consumer spending will improve should China be able to achieve its targeted rate, which the Oxford-headquartered economics services provider estimates will require inoculating 10 million people a day, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.