China's Vaccination Rate Reaches 85% Of Population - Health Commission

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 06:36 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) More than 1.2 billion Chinese have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, or 85% of the population, according to the National Health Commission's figures.

The commission said in a statement on Saturday that 2.9 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in mainland China as of January 14. Vaccination is voluntary.

Mi Feng, the commission's spokeswoman, was quoted as saying by the state-run Central Television that 1,220,584,000 people had received both doses. The latest census puts China's population at over 1.4 billion.

Mainland China reported 165 new confirmed cases in 31 provinces. Of those, 104 were locally transmitted. There were no new virus-related deaths. As of January 14, mainland China had 104,745 confirmed cases and 4,636 deaths.

