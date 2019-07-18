UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Vegetable Output Reached 700 Mln Tonnes In 2018

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:08 PM

China's vegetable output reached 700 mln tonnes in 2018

China's vegetable output was 700 million tonnes last year, up 1.2 percent year on year, according to a vegetable industry conference

YINCHUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :China's vegetable output was 700 million tonnes last year, up 1.2 percent year on year, according to a vegetable industry conference.

The conference was held in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Wednesday.

China's overall supply of vegetables was sufficient in 2018, with consumer demand increasing steadily, while supply was able to adjust to demand, said Xue Liang, chairman of the China Vegetable Association.

Last year, the vegetable planting area reached 19.96 million hectares, steady from 2017. The vegetable production value totaled 2.

2 trillion Yuan (about 320 billion U.S. Dollars) and the net output was 1.2 trillion yuan, according to Xue.

Xue said the per capita net income of the rural population in China from the vegetable industry reached 2,140 yuan in 2018.

The intellectual property protection of China's vegetable seed industry has made positive progress, with 6,665 vegetable varieties registered nationwide as of December last year.

The vegetable industry has become a pillar industry in rural areas, as China has implemented a rural revitalization strategy to boost the development of agriculture, promote rural employment and increase farmers' income.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Yinchuan Progress December 2017 2018 From Industry Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Video scandal accused Mian Tariq’s video surface ..

10 minutes ago

Moldovan President Hopes to Finalize Discount on R ..

2 minutes ago

National Bank of Ukraine Expects IMF to Approve Ne ..

11 minutes ago

Sensitization training for Police on Transgender P ..

2 minutes ago

Tobacco exports dip 17 pc in 11 months

2 minutes ago

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) designates Domest ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.