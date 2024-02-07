China's Vehicle Sales Log Double-digit Growth In January
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) China's vehicle sales surged 47.9 percent year on year in January to nearly 2.44 million units, said China Association of automobile Manufacturers on Wednesday.
The country's vehicle output last month increased by 51.2 percent year on year to 2.41 million units, according to the association.
