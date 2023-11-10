Open Menu

China's Vehicle Sales Up 13.8 Pct In October

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

China's vehicle sales up 13.8 pct in October

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) -- China's vehicle sales rose 13.8 percent year on year to 2.85 million units in October, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed Friday.

China's auto sales boom continued in October as a series of auto shows and promotion activities helped boost consumption, said Chen Shihua, deputy secretary-general of the association, adding that recent new model launches by some carmakers also helped to increase their sales.

During the first ten months of 2023, vehicle production and sales grew 8 percent and 9.

1 percent year on year, respectively, Chen noted.

Friday's data also revealed that the production and sales of new energy vehicles surged 33.9 percent and 37.8 percent, respectively, in the January-October period. New energy vehicle exports nearly doubled compared with a year earlier to reach 995,000 units.

Chen said auto consumption is expected to increase further in the remaining months of the year, as a spate of pro-growth measures continue to take effect.

Related Topics

Exports China Vehicles Vehicle October From Million

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

2 minutes ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

21 minutes ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

30 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

34 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

48 minutes ago
 PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Ga ..

PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Gaza

53 minutes ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in ..

Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in Karachi on Iqbal Day

13 hours ago
 Sterling left out of England squad again

Sterling left out of England squad again

14 hours ago
 AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive j ..

AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive journalism for reformation of a ..

14 hours ago
 Germany unveils huge electricity price relief for ..

Germany unveils huge electricity price relief for ailing manufacturers

14 hours ago

More Stories From World