(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui met with the new Afghan Ambassador to China, Javid Ahmed Qaem here, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui met with the new Afghan Ambassador to China, Javid Ahmed Qaem here, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on bilateral relations, the reconciliation process in Afghanistan and other issues of common concern.

Yao Wen, deputy director of Asia Division in the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs also participated in the meeting.