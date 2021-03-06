UrduPoint.com
China's Vice Foreign Minister, Indian Ambassador Discuss Border Events

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 04:30 PM

China's vice foreign minister, Indian Ambassador discuss border events

China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui met with Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri and held a candid and in-depth exchange of views on China-India relations and border events

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui met with Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri and held a candid and in-depth exchange of views on China-India relations and border events.

In the meeting, the two sides also agreed to maintain the momentum of diplomatic and military consultations, achieve peace and tranquility in the border region and put bilateral relations back on the right track, according to a statement issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Saturday.

China and India have finished a tenth round of corps commander level meeting in late February and had "candid and in-depth exchange of views" on other issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector.

