China’s Vice Foreign Minister Meets With Ambassador Hashmi

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 06:49 PM

China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong met with Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong met with Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi.

Sun Weidong welcomed Ambassador Hashmi to China to assume his new post, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday.

The two sides had an exchange of views on China-Pakistan relations and issues of mutual interest and concern and agreed to follow through on the important common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and accelerate the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

APP/asg

