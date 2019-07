China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and the reconciliation process, according to a statement issued by Chinese foreign ministry here on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and the reconciliation process, according to a statement issued by Chinese foreign ministry here on Tuesday.

Hamid Karzai is currently in the Chinese capital to attend the 8th World Peace Forum organized at Tsinghua University.