China's Vice Foreign Minister, Pakistan Addl Foreign Secretary Discuss Cooperation

Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:47 PM

China's vice foreign minister, Pakistan Addl foreign secretary discuss cooperation

China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu met with Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia-Pacific Affairs), Zahoor Ahmad and exchanged views on China-Pakistan cooperation under the multilateral framework such as the Asia-Europe Meeting, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu met with Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia-Pacific Affairs), Zahoor Ahmad and exchanged views on China-Pakistan cooperation under the multilateral framework such as the Asia-Europe Meeting, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

The two sides agreed that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and should continue to support each other and further strengthen cooperation to jointly safeguard the interests of developing countries, Additional Foreign Secretary (Aisa-Pacific Affairs) Zahoor Ahmad is currently in China, to attend the Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) of the Asian Partners of ASEM held in Chengdu at the initiative of China.

Meanwhile, the two-day meeting was hosted by Yang Tao, Director of the International Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and attended by high-level representatives from 21 Asian countries and ASEAN.

The parties discussed how to better play the role of the ASEM, the preparations for the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers Meeting, and the cooperation of Asian members, and achieved positive results.

The participants believed that under the current situation, Asian members should be committed to jointly safeguarding the role of multilateralism and the United Nations, safeguarding the multilateral trading system centered on the rules of the World Trade Organization, further promoting practical cooperation between Asia and Europe, and strengthening the cooperation among Asian members.

