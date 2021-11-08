UrduPoint.com

China's Vice Minister Of Commerce Urges Countries To Curb Speculation On Energy Market

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 01:28 PM

China's Vice Minister of Commerce Urges Countries to Curb Speculation on Energy Market

Global community must work together to ensure security of energy supplies and curb speculation in the energy sector to avoid price spikes, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Ren Hongbin said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Global community must work together to ensure security of energy supplies and curb speculation in the energy sector to avoid price spikes, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Ren Hongbin said on Monday.

"We need to work together to curb speculation in the energy sector, avoid price spikes, protect the long-term interests of the industry, and effectively reduce the problem of energy poverty," he said at the opening ceremony of the 10th China International Petroleum Trade Conference.

Ren added that countries' energy industries also need to enhance policy coordination, as well as strike a balance between the use and development of new energy sources and traditional energy resources.

"The recent tense situation in the energy supply in some countries and regions has caused fluctuations in the international market, which once again highlighted the importance of ensuring the security of energy supply," he said.

Beijing is currently facing energy crisis amid the increase in oil, gas and coal prices. This is caused by a fast growing demand for energy from industrial enterprises, increasing their production after the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the electricity price fluctuations, several Chinese provinces have significantly reduced their electricity supply for industrial production.

Moreover, some provinces, mainly those located in the country's northeast, are facing disruptions in power and heating supply, amid coal deficit and surging prices of natural gas. This is happening as the country's authorities are struggling to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the use of coal, and boost the green economy.

Related Topics

Electricity Energy Crisis China Oil Price Gas Market Commerce National University From Industry

Recent Stories

PCB unveils details of Australia’s tour of Pakis ..

PCB unveils details of Australia’s tour of Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Australia confirms Pakistan tour next year in Marc ..

Australia confirms Pakistan tour next year in March

14 minutes ago
 S.Korea to crack down on hoarders of urea water so ..

S.Korea to crack down on hoarders of urea water solution amid supply shortage

1 minute ago
 Woman drug peddler held with narcotics

Woman drug peddler held with narcotics

1 minute ago
 Alvarez bags four as River Plate extend lead

Alvarez bags four as River Plate extend lead

1 minute ago
 S.Korea reports 1,760 more COVID-19 cases, 381,694 ..

S.Korea reports 1,760 more COVID-19 cases, 381,694 in total

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.