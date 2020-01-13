MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the head of the country's negotiating team in US-China trade talks, will visit Washington, DC, from Monday though Wednesday to sign Phase One of the bilateral trade deal.

Liu's visit was announced by the Chinese Commerce Ministry's spokesman, Gao Feng, last Thursday.

US President Donald Trump has said that Phase One of a trade deal with China will be signed on January 15. Last Thursday, Beijing also affirmed that China will sign the deal the next week.