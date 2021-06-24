UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Virtual Laboratory To Explore Climate, Weather Systems

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:55 PM

China's virtual laboratory to explore climate, weather systems

Chinese researchers will use a virtual laboratory to simulate climate, environmental, ecological, Earth and space weather systems, and to predict and mitigate natural weather disasters

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese researchers will use a virtual laboratory to simulate climate, environmental, ecological, Earth and space weather systems, and to predict and mitigate natural weather disasters.

An Earth-system numerical simulation facility, the EarthLab was unveiled on Wednesday in Beijing. It is expected to become fully operational and open to universities and researchers across the world in 2022, according to the main developer, the Institute of Atmospheric Physics under the Chinese academy of Sciences.

The Earth system is extremely large and complex, and traditional theories and observations are too limited to meet the overall requirements of scientific researchers, said Zhang He, an EarthLab researcher at the institute, adding the simulation device will help improve the accuracy of climate prediction.

The EarthLab is the country's first comprehensive virtual laboratory for the simulation of the physical climate system, environmental system, ecological system, solid earth system and space weather system as a whole with a high-performance scientific computing platform.

Many countries such as the United States and Japan have already built similar numerical simulation facilities.

Zhang said the EarthLab will also support greenhouse gas accounting and future warming estimates, helping China to achieve peak carbon and carbon neutrality goals.

Related Topics

Weather World China Beijing Japan United States Gas

Recent Stories

Rangers arrest five drug dealers

47 seconds ago

UK man tested positive for virus for 10 straight m ..

48 seconds ago

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

50 seconds ago

Australia to Stop Using AstraZeneca by End of 2021 ..

52 seconds ago

PM encourages Microsoft to further expand its foot ..

15 minutes ago

PTA renews Telenor Pakistan’s license in AJK & G ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.