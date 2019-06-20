UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's VR Market To Exceed 50 Bln Yuan By 2021

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 07:07 PM

China's VR market to exceed 50 bln yuan by 2021

China's virtual reality (VR) market continues to expand as the country makes breakthroughs in key technologies, an official said Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :China's virtual reality (VR) market continues to expand as the country makes breakthroughs in key technologies, an official said Thursday.

The VR market will amount to 54.45 billion Yuan (about 7.9 billion U.S. Dollars) by 2021, said Wu Shengwu, deputy head of the electronic information division of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) at a press conference of the 2019 World Conference on VR Industry.

China has become the world's most significant production site of VR terminal products, which nurtures the VR consumer market, Wu said.

"The MIIT will continue to support the building of a VR manufacturing innovation center, advance the research and development of VR core technologies, and promote VR's industry-wide applications," Wu added.

The 2019 World Conference on VR Industry, jointly hosted by the MIIT and east China's Jiangxi province, will be held from Oct. 19 to 21 in Nanchang, capital of the province.

Related Topics

World Technology China Nanchang SITE 2019 Market From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Assad Discusses With Russian Delegation Cooperatio ..

43 seconds ago

Belarus Increased Checks on Quality of Oil From Ru ..

44 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court expresses displeasure with PE ..

46 seconds ago

Xi, Kim agree to jointly create bright future of b ..

50 seconds ago

Punjab govt to ensure infallible flood-fighting ar ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Says Not Tired of Presidential Duties

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.