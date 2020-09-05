UrduPoint.com
China's Wang Calls On BRICS To Counter Interference In Affairs Of Other Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries to combat interference in the internal affairs of other countries and threats to impose sanctions or use military force.

"It is necessary to jointly promote a political settlement of pressing issues, the UN should play an important role as a mediator, it is necessary to resist the blind imposition of sanctions and threats of the use of force," Wang said on Friday during an online ministerial-level meeting of BRICS.

The Chinese top diplomat added that the sovereignty of countries should be respected, and it was necessary to "oppose interference in the internal affairs of other countries and oppose the organization and implementation of color revolutions."

Wang also called on BRICS countries to work together to help restore the world economy and protect the multilateral trading system.

